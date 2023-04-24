Go to Hachette Book Group home

The Plant Medicine Protocol

Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity

By William Siff, LAc

A groundbreaking protocol for minimizing inflammation, boosting energy, building immunity, improving digestion, and so much more—with the extraordinary power of medicinal plants

In this book, clinical herbalist William Siff offers readers the key to unlocking optimal health. The secret? Saturating each and every day with medicinal plants.

The design of the Plant Medicine Protocol closely mirrors the methodology Siff uses with his patients. The simple, step-by-step process helps readers find their preferred ways to incorporate medicinal plants into their daily routines, and includes both recipes and readymade preparations. In step one, readers will learn to supercharge their digestion with spices and bitters. They might kick off their day with a ginger-turmeric shot, have a salad of bitter greens with lunch, and sip on some Fernet after dinner. In step 3, they’ll harness the power of a category of plants called demulcents to achieve a state of deep, whole-body hydration: Maybe they’ll have chia seeds in their morning oatmeal, or add some aloe gel to a water bottle throughout the day. As they move through the steps, readers build up routines and a stable of go-to preparations and recipes until their days are naturally saturated with medicinal plants. It’s really that easy—and the results are both immediate and cumulative.

Plus, there are tips on setting up a home pharmacy and using medicinal plants for common ailments; a deep dive into the most essential medicinal plants, covering their traditional uses, functional benefits, and how to incorporate them into daily life; and an in-depth directory of recommended sources for herbs and other products. Bringing all of this to life are transporting images of Siff’s travels around the world to source medicinal plants and vibrant photos of the herbs themselves and the delicious recipes readers can make with them.

On Sale
Oct 10, 2023
384 pages
Artisan
9781648293580

William Siff, LAc

William Siff is a licensed acupuncturist, clinical herbalist, and ethnobotanist who practices Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine. He has worked with thousands of individuals and groups to successfully incorporate plant-based medicine into their lives for more than two decades. Along with running a busy clinical practice, his work with plants and people includes founding the popular Goldthread Apothecary and Herb Farm, the Farm to Pharmacy educational program, and Goldthread Tonics, a line of functional wellness drinks sold nationwide. His work takes him around the world, sourcing medicinal plants and creating long-term partnerships with the people who grow and gather them. He recently launched the Plantventure Project, a comprehensive resource empowering individuals with the tools and guidance to create optimal health using medicinal plants. Follow him on Instagram at @williamsiff and @drinkgoldthread.
 

