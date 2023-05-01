Shawn Donnille

About the Author Shawn Donnille is the owner and President of Mountain Rose Herbs, one of the nation’s largest retailers of organic products and natural body care formulations. As a teenager, he realized the negative health effects of conventional, chemically formulated products, which led him to healthier options for his everyday body care regimen. After formulating and developing countless wellness products for over 20 years, he is considered an expert in the realm of natural living. He speaks widely about natural lifestyles and sustainable business practices. Making his home in the Cascades of Oregon, he is both an avid outdoor enthusiast and an activist working to protect our wildlife and strengthen our wild spaces.

