Kazu Jones and the Denver Dognappers
Packed with high stakes mystery and tons of heart, this first installment in a new series introduces Kazu Jones-a spunky, scrappy detective who’s this generation’s Harriet the Spy.
When a string of dognappings grips her Denver neighborhood, Kazu Jones vows to track down the culprits. She can’t stand to see more dogs go missing-especially once her neighbors’ beloved pet is taken because of her gigantic mistake.
With the help of her gang-including her best friend and expert hacker, March; and her ginormous, socially anxious pup, Genki-Kazu uncovers evidence that suggests the dognapping ring is bigger than she ever imagined. But the more she digs, the more dangerous her investigation becomes. The dognappers are getting bolder, and Genki could be next…
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Holyoak creates a well-paced mystery with approachable characters and issues. The dognapping case and the go-get-'em attitude of Kazu provide just enough suspense and action without being too scary. Holyoak sprinkles in topics of growing up, including friendship, relationships with parents, mean people, and telling the truth... A not-too-scary, diverse mystery for those who love action, dogs, and spunky heroines."—Kirkus Reviews
"[An] entertaining middle grade mystery series opener... In this spirited debut, Holyoak introduces an indefatigable heroine whose distinct voice and loyal canine companion contribute to her considerable appeal. The diverse allies, plot twists, and delightful dogs make this a memorable beginning for Kazu and her friends."—Publishers Weekly
"With its spunky, determined protagonist and her intelligent, passionate friends, this fast-paced debut is sure to keep young readers turning pages. Japanese terminology and references are included in the text and play an important role throughout the story. Recommended for lovers of mysteries, dogs, action, and adventure."—Booklist