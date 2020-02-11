Shauna Holyoak

Shauna M. Holyoak graduated with a master’s degree in English Literature with an emphasis in creative writing from Brigham Young University. She was a humor columnist for The Post Register from 2009 to 2017; before that her column “Up in the Night” ran in The River City Weekly. She lives in Idaho Falls with her husband, six of their children and two naughty dogs. KAZU JONES AND THE DENVER DOGNAPPERS is her debut middle-grade novel. Visit her online at shaunaholyoak.wordpress.com, on Twitter @shaunaholyoak or on Instagram @holyoaksm.