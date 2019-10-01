Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kazu Jones and the Denver Dognappers

Kazu Jones and the Denver Dognappers

by

Packed with high stakes mystery and tons of heart, this first installment in a new series introduces Kazu Jones-a spunky, scrappy detective who’s this generation’s Harriet the Spy.

When a string of dognappings grips her Denver neighborhood, Kazu Jones vows to track down the culprits. She can’t stand to see more dogs go missing-especially once her neighbors’ beloved pet is taken because of her gigantic mistake.

With the help of her gang-including her best friend and expert hacker, March; and her ginormous, socially anxious pup, Genki-Kazu uncovers evidence that suggests the dognapping ring is bigger than she ever imagined. But the more she digs, the more dangerous her investigation becomes. The dognappers are getting bolder, and Genki could be next…
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781368022668

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Holyoak creates a well-paced mystery with approachable characters and issues. The dognapping case and the go-get-'em attitude of Kazu provide just enough suspense and action without being too scary. Holyoak sprinkles in topics of growing up, including friendship, relationships with parents, mean people, and telling the truth... A not-too-scary, diverse mystery for those who love action, dogs, and spunky heroines."—?Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less

Kazu Jones