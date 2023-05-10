INTRODUCTION

The Book of Perfectly Perilous Math. Makes you think, doesn’t it? “Perilous” has a dangerous ring to it. A perilous path probably snakes its way along a cliff top, with no guardrail and a river crashing its way through rapids hundreds of feet below you. Or maybe a perilous activity springs to mind, along the lines of sword-swallowing or free-fall skydiving.

Read through this book and you’ll find perils of all descriptions—scuba tanks running low at a sunken shipwreck, international spy games on a lightning-fast train, blood-sucking vampires threatening to take over an entire town, painful bites from a deadly spider. Two things draw them all together, apart from the fact that they’re all perilous. One is that a solution can be found using some basic math tools. And the other is that you’re the one who has to find those tools and put them to use.

That’s the “perilous” explained—but perfectly? What’s that doing anywhere near the word “math”? It’s not so strange, really. Think of a complicated division problem where you do all the work and you get the answer, with no remainder. Perfect! And you can take this perfect idea even further into math territory. The star pitcher who’s clocked up all those zeroes—no runs, no hits, no bases on balls or errors—has just completed a perfect game. Those music standouts who can identify or exactly reproduce a particular note have “perfect pitch.” Remember: Each musical note has its own frequency (numbers again!).

MATH IN REAL LIFE

The twenty-four challenges contained in The Book of Perfectly Perilous Math draw you into a world where all those math lessons meet real life. Sure, you’ve learned how much change to expect from a $5 bill if you buy two sodas and an ice-cream cone, but the challenges inside this book take you out of your comfort zone and into a world where life-threatening risks lie around every corner. You must summon your math skills just as you do whenever you pay for something or divide a pizza among friends . . . except this time the stakes are higher—much higher.

HOW THIS BOOK WORKS

Each of the challenges in The Book of Perfectly Perilous Math puts you in the hot seat. You’re faced with a tough, maybe even do-or-die, problem that needs to be solved quickly. And that solution calls for all your math skills. Those same skills and concepts that you come across each day in math class take on a new meaning—they are now your survival skills.

• Probability? It just might help you decide which door to choose if your life depended on it: the one that will lead you to freedom, or the one that will lead you to an executioner’s chambers.

• Powers of ten? Use them to make a lifesaving medicine to save a scientist in the jungle.

• The meaning of pi? It could make all the difference in creating a shield to save a planet from an asteroid hurtling through space.

Aligning with the Common Core Standards in mathematics for grades 5, 6, and 7, the problems are separated into three levels of difficulty, depending on your chances of survival: You Might Make It (grade 5), Slim to None (grade 6), and You’re Dead (grade 7). The “Survival Strategies” for each problem clue you in on the math tools you’ll need to use to make it through the danger.

Maybe you can jump in and find the right math tool to solve the problem. If not, then you can call on one of the greatest mathematicians of them all, Euclid. Each challenge includes a section called “Euclid’s Advice,” to help set you on the right track. You can think of Euclid as a helpful friend willing to whisper a hint in your ear.

Next comes “The Solution”—or at least our way of reaching the solution. Math problems can often be solved in different ways, and most require a series of steps, so think of this explanation as one road leading to the destination. Here is where you’ll see all those math ideas working together just as they do in the classroom, but in new and exciting surroundings.

Each challenge finishes with a “Math Lab,” a hands-on way of putting those math principles (the ones that led to the solution) into practice. The challenge that you just faced was perilous; with the Math Lab, it’s time for some fun. Don’t get the idea that you need all sorts of special equipment just because you see the word “lab.” The Math Lab activities let you test and demonstrate those math principles using simple ingredients that you can find easily—such as sand, ice cream, a beach ball, construction paper, pinecones, and cornflakes.

And those “Brain Benders” scattered throughout? Those are just fun ways to see the cool things you can do with math! But that’s enough explanation. It’s time for you to tackle those perilous problems. Start reading . . . now!

Chapter 1

01

CHANCES OF SURVIVAL: YOU MIGHT MAKE IT

SURVIVAL STRATEGIES: OPERATIONS AND ALGEBRAIC THINKING

DEATH BY: GIANT BLADE

THE PIT AND THE PENDULUM

THE CHALLENGE

The year is 1714. You’re in a dark Spanish prison. You wake up to find yourself tied to a table with ropes. In the darkness you hear a rhythmic swishing sound—something going back and forth, back and forth. Eventually your eyes get accustomed to the dark and see that the source of the sound is a sharp blade at the end of a long pendulum that’s swinging back and forth over your body. With each sweep it gets a little lower—and a little closer to your chest.

You note how long it takes between those swishes: exactly 7 seconds. And with each swish, the blade drops 1 inch lower. The last passing was only 15 inches above your chest. It won’t be much longer before the blade slices right through you.

Should you scream for help? That would probably just summon a guard, who would run you through with a sword then and there.

But wait! You see a rat by your arms and he’s gnawing at the rope that binds you to the table. In fact, he has only 1 minute to go before he gnaws through it all the way. When he does that, you can get free!

Will the rat chew through the rope before or after the blade has slashed through your chest? How much time do you have exactly?

THE SOLUTION

THE RAT SHOULD CHEW THROUGH THE ROPE 45 SECONDS BEFORE THE PENDULUM BLADE REACHES YOUR CHEST.

Solve it, step-by-step:

1. You know that the rat will take 1 minute (60 seconds) to chew through the rope.

2. The pendulum blade is 15 inches above your chest and it lowers 1 inch with each swing. How many swings will it take the blade to reach you? Divide the height the blade is above you (15 inches) by the number of inches it drops per swing (1 inch). 15 ÷ 1 = 15 swings

3. How long do 15 swings take, at 7 seconds per swing? Multiply the number of swings (15) by the number of seconds each swing should take (7). 15 × 7 = 105 seconds

4. The rat should take only 60 seconds to chew through the rope, so the rat beats the pendulum!

5. To find out how much time you have to spare before the pendulum slashes through your chest, subtract the smaller amount of time (the rat’s 60 seconds) from the larger amount of time (the pendulum’s 105 seconds). 105 − 60 = 45 seconds You have 45 seconds to spare before the blade hits you. Phew! Saved by the rat.

MATH LAB

Try this experiment to get an idea of how you can be so confident about pendulums and their movement.

YOU WILL NEED • 36 INCHES OF STRING • KEY • SCISSORS • 4 OR 5 HEAVY BOOKS • TABLE AT LEAST 2½ FEET TALL • RULER • WATCH THAT CAN MEASURE SECONDS

THE METHOD

1. Take the 36-inch length of string and the key.

2. Loop one end of the string through the hole in the key and tie securely.

3. Cut off any excess string from the knot and center the knot on the top of the key, so that the key will hang straight, pointing down.

4. Pile the books on the table and slide the other end of the string under them.

5. Measure the section of string that is hanging down (your pendulum) and adjust it until it is 24 inches from the table edge to the bottom of the key. Slide the string under the books to raise or lower the pendulum.

6. Now pull the pendulum to the left about 12 inches, parallel to the table edge, and count how many times it passes the center in a minute.

7. Stop the swinging, and then pull the pendulum to the left about 6 inches, parallel to the table edge, and count how many times it passes the center in a minute.

8. Now slide the string back through the books so that the pendulum hangs down 18 inches (instead of 24 inches).

9. Repeat steps 6 and 7.

10. What happens when you change the length of the string? What do your results tell you about the movement of pendulums in general?

The Solution: You should find that the number of times a pendulum of any particular length (24 or 18 inches, in this experiment) swings back and forth in a given time (1 minute, in this experiment) is the same, no matter how far back and forth it swings. This number is affected only by the length of the pendulum.

Chapter 2

02

CHANCES OF SURVIVAL: YOU MIGHT MAKE IT

SURVIVAL STRATEGIES: FRACTIONS; EQUIVALENCE

DEATH BY: TERMINATION

PIZZA PERIL

THE CHALLENGE

It’s your first day of work at Catwalk magazine, a dream come true. You’re starting out as a lowly editorial assistant, but if you’re patient and enthusiastic, then maybe one day you’ll be flying off to Milan and Paris to check out the latest collections.

But that’s still a daydream. For the moment you’re the assistant to the glamorous Catwalk editor, Corey DiFerro—one of the toughest people in the business. People say that she chews up designers, photographers, receptionists—and probably editorial assistants—and spits them out. And you never did find out why the last editorial assistant at Catwalk lasted only one day.

You’re outside the main editorial office when the door opens and someone calls to you, “Ms. DiFerro wants you—now!”

Inside, there’s a group huddled around the main table. You recognize fashion designers, supermodels, two pop stars, photographers . . . and Corey DiFerro, looking you straight in the eye.

“Right. Do we have your attention? Look, we’re off on a photo shoot in half an hour and we need some lunch first. Pizza—it’s quick. Da Noi down on Seventh Avenue doesn’t deliver, so I want you to go out and get some for us. Plain cheese only. Now, how hungry is everyone? I’ll call your name and you tell my assistant how much you want.”

“Scala twins?”

“One slice each.”

“Art department?”

“Two pizzas.”

“Gino?”

“Half a pizza.”

“Copy editors?”

“We’ll share one pizza.”

“Arturo?”

“Three slices.”

“Steve, our faithful driver?”

“One—one pizza, that is.”

“And I’ll have one slice,” says Ms. DiFerro. She hands you a roll of bills and sends you off, saying, “They only take cash. Don’t take too long.”

On the elevator down, you count out the cash—$90 exactly. Will that be enough? You don’t have any cash of your own in case you run short, and anyway, you don’t have time to stop for more money.

At Da Noi you’re standing on tiptoes to see over the other customers. Each pizza is cut into 12 slices—no exception. And the person ahead of you has just paid $36 for two pizzas.

It’s your turn now. Will you have enough money—and will you have a job tomorrow?

HOLD THE ANCHOVIES We’re used to choosing from dozens of toppings to go on our pizzas—whether they’re thin-crust or deep-dish pizzas. Italians, though, often go for much simpler choices—maybe cheese and tomato or some sliced peppers on their pizzas.

THE SOLUTION

YOU’LL HAVE EXACTLY ENOUGH MONEY, BECAUSE YOU WILL NEED TO ORDER 5 PIZZAS, MAKING THE COST $90.

Solve it, step-by-step:

1. First, figure out how many pizzas you need to order. Remember, there are 12 slices per pie, so you can think of 1 slice of a pie (1 out of 12) as the fraction . List the whole pizzas first: Art department 2 pizzas Copy editors 1 pizza Steve, the driver 1 pizza Total: 4 pizzas

2. Now list the slices (in fractions): Scala twins 2 slices Gino 6 slices Arturo 3 slices Corey DiFerro 1 slice

3. Add up the slices: Total: 1 pizza

4. That means you need to order 5 pizzas. 4 + 1= 5 pizzas

5. Next, figure out if you have enough money for 5 pizzas if 2 pizzas cost $36. 36 ÷ 2 = $18 per pizza 18 × 5 = $90 That means 5 pizzas will cost you exactly $90. You have just enough money—for everyone else’s lunch, that is.

MATH LAB

When you’re ordering something like a pizza, it can get confusing trying to work out just how much you need. How big is a “large”? How small is a “small”? How many smalls would it take to make a large? What’s better value—two small or one large pizza? Well, if you know the diameter of the pizzas, you can work it out yourself using a little math. Sometimes the result is surprising.