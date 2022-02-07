Sean Connolly
Sean Connolly is professor of Irish history (emeritus) and visiting research fellow at the Institute of Irish Studies at Queen’s University Belfast. He is the author of five books, including Contested Island and Divided Kingdom, and was general editor of The Oxford Companion to Irish History. Born in Dublin, he lives in Belfast.Read More
By the Author
On Every Tide
A sweeping history of Irish emigration, arguing that the Irish exodus helped make the modern worldWhen people think of Irish emigration, they often think of…