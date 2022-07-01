Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Book of Terrifyingly Awesome Technology
27 Experiments for Young Scientists
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 17, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Here comes the future! The world’s coolest technology comes to life with fun, hands-on experiments for kids.
• Test solar power with milk jugs and balloons
• Understand genome technology with food coloring
• Launch your own “microsatellites” into orbit
These 27 terrific experiments use basic stuff from around the house and will help you understand the fascinating and potentially scary world of driverless cars, artificial intelligence, robots and androids, 3-D printing, test-tube meat, smart clothing, and more. Through cool illustrations, photos, and Sean Connolly’s clear and always-lively writing, you’ll learn what each breakthrough means, how it can improve our lives, and what its downside might be. An elevator leading into outer space? A robot that learns to think for itself? What could possibly go wrong?
Attention, parents: It’s time to put the “T” in STEM! You’ve probably heard that acronym, which stands for the core subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. And though technology can get pretty scary in our imaginations, these experiments give your kids a hands-on understanding of the principles behind the innovations—so no, they won’t be performing laser surgery on their siblings or reprogramming the GPS in your car. (But they’ll still have fun!)
What's Inside
Praise
"The text nicely contextualizes the technologies, both explaining the science and connecting it to the real world (especially in technology's potential for solving looming global problems) … Kids will have fun while building a solid foundation in how technologies work."
—Kirkus Reviews
"Try 27 STEM-based experiments in this handy guide. The Book of Terrifyingly Awesome Technology teaches you how to build an electric car, create a reusable rocket, make your own solar battery and much more. Plus, you’ll learn about space elevators, virtual reality and other tricky topics."
—Boys' Life