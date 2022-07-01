The Book of Terrifyingly Awesome Technology

Description

Here comes the future! The world’s coolest technology comes to life with fun, hands-on experiments for kids.



• Test solar power with milk jugs and balloons

• Understand genome technology with food coloring

• Launch your own “microsatellites” into orbit



These 27 terrific experiments use basic stuff from around the house and will help you understand the fascinating and potentially scary world of driverless cars, artificial intelligence, robots and androids, 3-D printing, test-tube meat, smart clothing, and more. Through cool illustrations, photos, and Sean Connolly’s clear and always-lively writing, you’ll learn what each breakthrough means, how it can improve our lives, and what its downside might be. An elevator leading into outer space? A robot that learns to think for itself? What could possibly go wrong?



Attention, parents: It’s time to put the “T” in STEM! You’ve probably heard that acronym, which stands for the core subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. And though technology can get pretty scary in our imaginations, these experiments give your kids a hands-on understanding of the principles behind the innovations—so no, they won’t be performing laser surgery on their siblings or reprogramming the GPS in your car. (But they’ll still have fun!)







