Linus The Little Yellow Pencil

by

Illustrated by

Linus and his eraser, Ernie, don’t always see eye to eye. But with the family art show drawing near, these two will have to sharpen their collaboration to make something neither one could do on their own!

This ode to art by the illustrator of Spoon and Chopsticks points out the power of sharing the creative process and sticking with it.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368006279

Hardcover
Praise

"[T]he digital drawings offer an unbridled energy that veers between bold poster styling and the intriguing chaos of a relentlessly creative artist's sketch pad."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS

"Magoon's clever drawings [hit] all the right notes."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS

"[D]roll, adorable artwork."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR SPOON

"Magoon's expressive line drawings reveal the feelings of the various utensils with wonderful humor and pleasingly muted colors. Hurrah for Spoon!"—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR SPOON

"The talented Magoon . . . gives the utensils plenty of personality."—Publishers Weekly
