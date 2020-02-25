Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Linus The Little Yellow Pencil
Linus and his eraser, Ernie, don’t always see eye to eye. But with the family art show drawing near, these two will have to sharpen their collaboration to make something neither one could do on their own!
This ode to art by the illustrator of Spoon and Chopsticks points out the power of sharing the creative process and sticking with it.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"[T]he digital drawings offer an unbridled energy that veers between bold poster styling and the intriguing chaos of a relentlessly creative artist's sketch pad."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS
"Magoon's clever drawings [hit] all the right notes."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR SPOON
"The talented Magoon . . . gives the utensils plenty of personality."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR SPOON
"Magoon's expressive line drawings reveal the feelings of the various utensils with wonderful humor and pleasingly muted colors. Hurrah for Spoon!"—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS
"[D]roll, adorable artwork."—Booklist
