Physical Disobedience

Physical Disobedience

An Unruly Guide to Health and Stamina for the Modern Feminist

by

A manual for activism that begins with our most powerful asset–our bodies

Even as a wave of renewed feminism swells, too many women continue to starve, stuff, overwork, or neglect our bodies in pursuit of paper-thin ideals. “Fitness” has been co-opted by the beauty industry. We associate it with appearance when we should associate it with power.

Grounded in advocacy with a rowdy, accessible spirit, Physical Disobedience asserts that denigrating our bodies is, in practice, an act of submission to inequality. But when we strengthen ourselves–taking broad command of our individual physicality–we reclaim our authority and build stamina for the literal work of activism: the protests, community service, and emotional resilience it takes to face the news and stay engaged.

Physical Disobedience introduces a breathtaking new perspective on wellness by encouraging nonviolence toward our bodies, revitalizing them through diet and exercise, fashion and social media, alternative therapies, music, and motherhood. The goal is no longer to keep our bodies in check. The goal is to ignite them, to set them free, and have a mighty fine time doing it.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Self-esteem

On Sale: August 21st 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781580057745

Meet The Author: Sarah Hays Coomer

Sarah Hays Coomer, a self-proclaimed “diet abolitionist,” is a Certified Personal Trainer with the National Strength and Conditioning Association; a Certified Nutrition and Wellness Consultant and Pre/Postnatal Fitness Specialist with American Fitness Professionals & Associates; and a member of the American College of Sports Medicine. Her work has been featured in Huffington Post, Shape, MSN, Elephant Journal, New York Daily News, The Tennessean, Bustle, and LifeHack, among others. She kind of likes to exercise, kind of not, and loves all things sugared, salted, fried, or dipped in dark chocolate. Sarah lives and trains in Nashville, TN with her husband, son, and sweet pit bull, Ringo.
