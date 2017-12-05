Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Physical Disobedience

Physical Disobedience

An Unruly Guide to Health and Stamina for the Modern Feminist

by

Read by

A manual for activism that begins with our most powerful asset–our bodies

Even as a wave of renewed feminism swells, too many women continue to starve, stuff, overwork, or neglect our bodies in pursuit of paper-thin ideals. “Fitness” has been co-opted by the beauty industry. We associate it with appearance when we should associate it with power.

Grounded in advocacy with a rowdy, accessible spirit, Physical Disobedience asserts that denigrating our bodies is, in practice, an act of submission to inequality. But when we strengthen ourselves–taking broad command of our individual physicality–we reclaim our authority and build stamina for the literal work of activism: the protests, community service, and emotional resilience it takes to face the news and stay engaged.

Physical Disobedience introduces a breathtaking new perspective on wellness by encouraging nonviolence toward our bodies, revitalizing them through diet and exercise, fashion and social media, alternative therapies, music, and motherhood. The goal is no longer to keep our bodies in check. The goal is to ignite them, to set them free, and have a mighty fine time doing it.

Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Self-esteem

On Sale: August 21st 2018

Price: $22.98

ISBN-13: 9781549194535

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

Seal Press_SarahCoomerHeadshot

Meet The Author: Sarah Hays Coomer

Sarah Hays Coomer, a self-proclaimed “diet abolitionist,” is the author of Lightness of Body and Mind: A Radical Approach to Weight and Wellness (Rowman & Littlefield, 2016). She is a Certified Personal Trainer with the National Strength and Conditioning Association; a Certified Nutrition and Wellness Consultant and Pre/Postnatal Fitness Specialist with American Fitness Professionals & Associates; and a member of the American College of Sports Medicine. Her work has been featured in Huffington Post, Shape, MSN, Elephant Journal, New York Daily News, The Tennessean, Bustle, and LifeHack, among others. She kind of likes to exercise, kind of not, and loves all things sugared, salted, fried, or dipped in dark chocolate. Sarah lives and trains in Nashville, TN with her husband, son, and sweet pit bull, Ringo.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Finally- a health and fitness manifesto for the rest of us!"
-- Jessamyn Stanley, author of Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get on The Mat, Love Your Body
"At times shocking, at times laugh out loud funny, and at times hugely enlightening and insightful,Physical Disobedience will help set you on the right tracks towards health and happiness-and provide you with plenty of practical tips and know-how on how best to stay there. We live in a world where it's all too easy to hold yourself accountable to impossibly high standards, and this book helps remind us it's OK to be us, to be happy in our bodies however they might look or whatever they might do."
-- Emma-Kate Lidbury, professional triathlete and six-time Ironman 70.3 champion
"From playground to hospice, Physical Disobedience dives in to the intrinsic value of human bodies at work and at play-championing women's bodies, in particular, as uniquely powerful in their diversity. This book decodes the many ways physiological fluency can support both happiness and progress. A must read for any man or woman who strives to stand on equal footing with everyone, regardless of gender."
--Daniel Pink, New York Times bestselling author of When and Drive
"In this spirited mixture of fitness guide and self-help, personal trainer Coomer argues that women can better fight injustice by keeping strong and fit, arguing that 'taking care of our bodies is a form of political action.'"—Publishers Weekly
"A critically important, exceptionally informative, deftly crafted, impressively insightful book that should be a 'must read' for every woman of every age who is concerned with their physical appearance or who has suffered under any number of fad diets trying for that 'perfect' physique."—Midwest Book Review
"There is hope in this book. Physical Disobedience is a dystopian survival guide, a feminist's manual that debunks, redefines, and brings true beauty and health into the light."—Mary Gauthier
Read More Read Less