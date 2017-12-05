Sarah Hays Coomer, a self-proclaimed “diet abolitionist,” is the author of Lightness of Body and Mind: A Radical Approach to Weight and Wellness (Rowman & Littlefield, 2016). She is a Certified Personal Trainer with the National Strength and Conditioning Association; a Certified Nutrition and Wellness Consultant and Pre/Postnatal Fitness Specialist with American Fitness Professionals & Associates; and a member of the American College of Sports Medicine. Her work has been featured in Huffington Post, Shape, MSN, Elephant Journal, New York Daily News, The Tennessean, Bustle, and LifeHack, among others. She kind of likes to exercise, kind of not, and loves all things sugared, salted, fried, or dipped in dark chocolate. Sarah lives and trains in Nashville, TN with her husband, son, and sweet pit bull, Ringo.



