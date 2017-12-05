Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Physical Disobedience

Physical Disobedience

An Unruly Guide to Health and Stamina for the Modern Feminist

by

A manual for activism that begins with our most powerful asset–our bodies

Even as a wave of renewed feminism swells, too many women continue to starve, stuff, overwork, or neglect our bodies in pursuit of paper-thin ideals. “Fitness” has been co-opted by the beauty industry. We associate it with appearance when we should associate it with power.

Grounded in advocacy with a rowdy, accessible spirit, Physical Disobedience asserts that denigrating our bodies is, in practice, an act of submission to inequality. But when we strengthen ourselves–taking broad command of our individual physicality–we reclaim our authority and build stamina for the literal work of activism: the protests, community service, and emotional resilience it takes to face the news and stay engaged.

Physical Disobedience introduces a breathtaking new perspective on wellness by encouraging nonviolence toward our bodies, revitalizing them through diet and exercise, fashion and social media, alternative therapies, music, and motherhood. The goal is no longer to keep our bodies in check. The goal is to ignite them, to set them free, and have a mighty fine time doing it.

Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Self-esteem

On Sale: August 21st 2018

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781580057738

Seal Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy
Seal Press_SarahCoomerHeadshot

Meet The Author: Sarah Hays Coomer

Sarah Hays Coomer is a “diet abolitionist,” a Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach, a Certified Personal Trainer with the National Strength and Conditioning Association, and a Prenatal Fitness Specialist with the American Fitness Professionals & Associates. Sarah is the author of two previous books: Physical Disobedience: An Unruly Guide to Health and Stamina for the Modern Feminist (2018) and Lightness of Body and Mind: A Radical Approach to Weight and Wellness (2016). Her work has been featured in Shape, MSN, Thrive Global, The Wall Street Journal, New York Daily News, Huffington Post, UTNE Reader, Bustle, and The Tennessean, among others. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.



Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Finally- a health and fitness manifesto for the rest of us!"
-- Jessamyn Stanley, author of Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get on The Mat, Love Your Body
"At times shocking, at times laugh out loud funny, and at times hugely enlightening and insightful,Physical Disobedience will help set you on the right tracks towards health and happiness-and provide you with plenty of practical tips and know-how on how best to stay there. We live in a world where it's all too easy to hold yourself accountable to impossibly high standards, and this book helps remind us it's OK to be us, to be happy in our bodies however they might look or whatever they might do."
-- Emma-Kate Lidbury, professional triathlete and six-time Ironman 70.3 champion
"From playground to hospice, Physical Disobedience dives in to the intrinsic value of human bodies at work and at play-championing women's bodies, in particular, as uniquely powerful in their diversity. This book decodes the many ways physiological fluency can support both happiness and progress. A must read for any man or woman who strives to stand on equal footing with everyone, regardless of gender."
--Daniel Pink, New York Times bestselling author of When and Drive
"In this spirited mixture of fitness guide and self-help, personal trainer Coomer argues that women can better fight injustice by keeping strong and fit, arguing that 'taking care of our bodies is a form of political action.'"—Publishers Weekly
"A critically important, exceptionally informative, deftly crafted, impressively insightful book that should be a 'must read' for every woman of every age who is concerned with their physical appearance or who has suffered under any number of fad diets trying for that 'perfect' physique."—Midwest Book Review
"There is hope in this book. Physical Disobedience is a dystopian survival guide, a feminist's manual that debunks, redefines, and brings true beauty and health into the light."—Mary Gauthier
"Coomer is a personal trainer and self-proclaimed diet abolitionist whose goal is to empower women and set them free from their negative thoughts about themselves and their bodies. Here she addresses such topics as fitness, food, alternative therapies, and motherhood, all woven in with themes of modern feminism and gender equality. Coomer's prose is inspiring and refreshing as she asserts that we need to listen to our bodies and minds and work with them, not against them."—Booklist
"Coomer's prose is inspiring and refreshing as she asserts that we need to listen to our bodies and minds and work with them, not against them."—Booklist
"Explores how fitness relates to feminism."—Refinery29
"Coomer introduces a breathtaking new perspective on wellness by encouraging nonviolence toward the human body... ... If you are a woman from 16 to 86 and only have the time to read one self-help, self-improvement book, make it this one."—Midwest Book Review
Read More Read Less