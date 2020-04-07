When something feels wrong, your routines are a mess, and nothing is working, you want to make a change. The impulse is to go big: start a ten-day fast. Work out five times a week. Quit your job, end your marriage, move to Dubai, and start a tourism company. Raze it all to the ground and start over. But those big efforts have a way of fizzling out before they’ve even begun. The Habit Trip maps the topography of who you are, what you love, and all your issues, revealing a straightforward infrastructure for well-being that is hiding in plain sight.



The journey is divided into three sections:

The Situation (evaluate your life in ten areas, identify three sticking points in each)

The Solution (micro-doses of small changes)

The Payoff (reveling in the power, peace, and your newfound swagger)

Along the way you’ll identify key values, passions, and people you love, and use them as touchstones throughout the ride. It’s as much a workbook as it is a lecture, and by the end of your rollicking journey you’ll have charted a better way to roll through the joyful chaos that is life, one habit at a time.