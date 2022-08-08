The 5 Practices of Highly Resilient People

Description

Neuropsychologist and resilience expert Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal provides practical tools and knowledge to effectively address challenges, complexity, and change in a manner that allows us to be enhanced by our experiences, not diminished. ​



Resilience is categorically misunderstood. It’s not merely bouncing back, and it is so much more than elasticity and returning to where you began. True resilient “doing” allows us to capitalize on the inescapable challenges, change, difficulties and complexity of life to be better than we were before.



When Dr. Taryn Stejskal was getting her doctorate in neuropsychology, she worked with brain injury patients and found that most popular beliefs about human resilience are incorrect. Since then, she has been conducting qualitative research on the power of resilience for 15 years, studying the science behind why some people succeed while others fail. Through her work, she has developed an empirically based framework to make resilience accessible to all.



In The Five Practices of Highly Resilient People, Dr. Stejskal outlines the five critical behaviors that define successful resilience: Vulnerability, Productive Perseverance, Connection, Gratitude and Generosity, and Possibility. Her revolutionary Resilience Quotient debunks myths and challenges old ideas about success being tied to IQ or EQ.



Dr. Stejskal works from the premise that Resilient People bounce forward, not back, take an active approach to facing challenge, and most importantly, Resilient People are made, not born. She shows us how to develop these practices in our own lives, as adults, as parents, and across organizations.