Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal

Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal (pronounced Stay-skull) is the #1 international expert on resilience, in both leadership and life, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of 1 billion people, by enhancing hope, healing, and health, along with enhanced consciousness, through the concepts of resilience, by 2030. LA Progressive calls her “the go-to person” and “a secret weapon” for people who want to find and maintain their edge as well as rise above the competition.



Dr. Taryn Marie is the Founder and Chief Resilience Officer (CRO) of Resilience Leadership Institute (RLI). By leveraging over a decade and a half of original research on resilience, she developed the empirically based framework "The Five Practices of Highly Resilient People" and believes that resilience is the key to individual, team, and organizational growth and acceleration across the globe. Prior to founding RLI, she served as the Head of Executive Leadership Development & Talent Strategy at Nike, as well as Head of Global Leadership Development at Cigna. Dr. Taryn Marie earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Maryland, and she completed pre- and postdoctoral fellowships in neuropsychology at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. She is recognized as a Marshall Goldsmith Top 100 Coach Globally (MG100), and the author of The Fives Practices of Highly Resilient People: Why Some Flourish When Others Fold.



She is honored to serve as a sought-after trusted advisor for executives, public figures, and people from all industries who are looking for an edge by way of understanding and harnessing their inherent resilience. She is married to the love to her life, and together, they have a blended family of five children, two biological and three bonus children, who are always teaching her about resilience.