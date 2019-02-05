Are You My Uber?

We’ve all been there. You call an Uber. The app says it has arrived, but . . . where is it? Where is your Uber?





is a 21st Century parody of the 1960 P.D. Eastman children’s bookA man steps off the midnight bus at Port Authority. His name? Unknown. His goal? To find his Uber, an elusive Ford Taurus. Lost and alone in a new city, he steels himself and begins by passing right by the very object of his search. Hilarity ensues: the man proceeds to knock at the doors of an off-duty cab, a helicopter, a halal cart, and other vehicles increasing in their absurdity, willing to try anything to find his Uber.Paired with illustrations by Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell, co-illustrator of, Sarah Dooley’s hilarious imagined story is as ridiculous as it is relatable.