Are You My Uber?
A Parody
We’ve all been there. You call an Uber. The app says it has arrived, but . . . where is it? Where is your Uber?
Are You My Uber? is a 21st Century parody of the 1960 P.D. Eastman children’s book Are You My Mother? A man steps off the midnight bus at Port Authority. His name? Unknown. His goal? To find his Uber, an elusive Ford Taurus. Lost and alone in a new city, he steels himself and begins by passing right by the very object of his search. Hilarity ensues: the man proceeds to knock at the doors of an off-duty cab, a helicopter, a halal cart, and other vehicles increasing in their absurdity, willing to try anything to find his Uber.
Paired with illustrations by Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell, co-illustrator of Feminist Fight Club, Sarah Dooley’s hilarious imagined story is as ridiculous as it is relatable.
