Sarah Amelia Dooley

Sarah A. Dooley is a comedian and musician living in Brooklyn. In 2011 her play My Play won the Avant Garde Arts Festival. Her feature film The Goode Family is currently in development, and her debut album Stupid Things was featured on NPR and hit #16 on the iTunes pop charts. Her favorite kind of salad is macaroni. One time she thought she was getting into her Uber but it turned out to be a family’s SUV full of children. It was awful. They were very mad.