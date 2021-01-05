How to Survive a Human Attack

The Zombie’s Complete Guide to Filling the Emptiness and Moving Forward

Swamp Monster Makeovers!

Here, Boy! Self-Training Tips for Werewolves

The First-Time Haunter’s Guide: How to Evict Squatters, Stay On Top of Mansion Disrepair, and Get to the Light

Chicken Soup for the Soulless: Uninspiring Stories of Demon Possession and Ignored Prayers

No More Meltdowns: A Cyborg Assassin’s Workbook for Neutralizing Hostility Using Java

U.S.A.! U.S.A.! Tips for the Urban Sixty-Foot Ape and Other Animals or Insects of Exceptional Proportion (Large Print)

Eat What You Love, Love How You Feel: Hill People and Radioactive Cannibals

Did you know that human attacks account for a staggeringof premature deaths for mummies, robot overlords, and other supernatural, cyber, mutant, and alien beings?The past millennia or so has seen not only an uptick in human attacks, but also increasingly indiscriminate victim selection. It is understandable to feel overwhelmed.provides critical information at a critical time with chapters specifically tailored to their target audience, including: