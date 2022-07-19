Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Rare Trees
The Fascinating Stories of the World's Most Threatened Species
Description
Discover the secrets and beauty of the world’s rarest trees in this fantastic book filled with more than 300 color photographs.
Forests cover nearly a third of the world's surface, and the trees that make them up include a staggering diversity of more than 60,000 species. Individual trees play specific ecological roles in their unique environments—and they have adapted to thrive on steep mountains, in cloud forests, on dry savannahs, in parched deserts, and in tropical wetlands. Our history, and our future, are interwoven with the trees that define the regions of our green planet.
Rare Trees profiles over 60 unique species that are currently endangered—including the most charismatic, fascinating, and downright bizarre examples from all around the globe. Filled with hundreds of color photographs, maps to help readers identify habitats, and accessible and engaging text by tree experts from the Global Trees Campaign, Rare Trees will give readers a new appreciation for the importance of trees and will inspire them to preserve this critical canopy of life.
