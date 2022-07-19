Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Rare Trees
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rare Trees

The Fascinating Stories of the World's Most Threatened Species

by Sara Oldfield

by Malin Rivers

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260105

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Trees

Description

Discover the secrets and beauty of the world’s rarest trees in this fantastic book filled with more than 300 color photographs.

Forests cover nearly a third of the world's surface, and the trees that make them up include a staggering diversity of more than 60,000 species. Individual trees play specific ecological roles in their unique environments—and they have adapted to thrive on steep mountains, in cloud forests, on dry savannahs, in parched deserts, and in tropical wetlands. Our history, and our future, are interwoven with the trees that define the regions of our green planet.
 
Rare Trees profiles over 60 unique species that are currently endangered—including the most charismatic, fascinating, and downright bizarre examples from all around the globe. Filled with hundreds of color photographs, maps to help readers identify habitats, and accessible and engaging text by tree experts from the Global Trees Campaign, Rare Trees will give readers a new appreciation for the importance of trees and will inspire them to preserve this critical canopy of life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less