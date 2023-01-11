Sara Oldfield has been Secretary General of Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) since May 2005. Previously she worked as Global Programmes Director for Fauna & Flora International. She has worked for a wide range of other conservation organisations, including UNEP World Conservation Monitoring Centre and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and as a freelance consultant for over ten years, as a researcher and policy advisor for international biodiversity conservation. Sara is also Chair of the IUCN/SSC Global Tree Specialist Group, responsible for promoting and implementing projects to identify and protect globally red-listed tree species.



Malin Rivers is the Head of Conservation Prioritisation at Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI). She manages the red list programme at BGCI, with its current focus on the Global Tree Assessment. Recent tree red list projects include Magnoliaceae, Theaceae, European trees, Madagascar trees. In addition, Malin is the Red List Authority Coordinator and Secretary of the IUCN/SSC Global Tree Specialist Group and the Chair of the Red List Technical Working Group. She has worked with plant conservation in botanic gardens for over ten years.