A popular herbalist’s remedies and prescriptive program for emotional balance and overall health, using natural solutions such as essential oils and more



What is Moodtopia? It simply means being in control of your moods so they’re not in control of you! Sara-Chana Silverstein should know. Go-to Master herbalist RH(AHG), and classical homeopath, Sara-Chana has walked thousands of women through a focused, natural regimen that nourishes their physical, emotional, and spiritual lives. Packed with hundreds of tools, tips, and strategies, Moodtopia is a practical, easy-to-use guide to herbs, adaptogens, aromatherapy, color therapy, feng shui, intuition, homeopathy and so much more. Sara-Chana shares the best natural remedies to help combat stress, anxiety, and promote peace of mind and general health. She shows how herbs and other natural approaches are a gentle way to enhance one’s emotional state without having to resort to antidepressants, anti-anxiety pills, or other medications that may have unwanted side effects. With an easy-to-implement 90-day program, Moodtopia teaches women to harness the power of nature coupled with their own inner strength to achieve optimal emotional and mental wellness.



