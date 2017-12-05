Sara Chana Silverstein

Sara-Chana Silverstein is a master herbalist RH (AHG), classical homeopath, a board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC), businesswoman, keynote speaker, wife, and mother of seven children. She is regularly featured on TV news shows discussing how people can integrate alternative and conventional medicine. She is a consultant to many pediatricians, surgeons, obstetricians, midwives, and is a guest lecturer for residents at New York-area medical schools.

