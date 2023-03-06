Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
A Kid's Guide to Anime & Manga
Exploring the History of Japanese Animation and Comics
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
An accessible, inclusive guide aimed at helping young fans celebrate their okatu spirit by sharing the history of anime and manga while giving young readers advice on how to explore and interact with this fandom.
Whether they're watching anime on Netflix and Crunchyroll or bringing home stacks of manga from the library or bookstore, there is no denying that young fans need a guidebook to help them navigate this geeky space. Written by anime and manga fans, writers, and reviewers Samuel Sattin and Patrick Macias, A Kid's Guide to Anime & Manga includes chapters on:
Whether they're watching anime on Netflix and Crunchyroll or bringing home stacks of manga from the library or bookstore, there is no denying that young fans need a guidebook to help them navigate this geeky space. Written by anime and manga fans, writers, and reviewers Samuel Sattin and Patrick Macias, A Kid's Guide to Anime & Manga includes chapters on:
- History and importance of anime and manga
- Breakdowns of how anime and manga are made
- Recommendations of popular series and films to enjoy
- Pro-tips on how to create your own anime and manga and to be involved in cosplay communities
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use