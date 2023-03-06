A Kid's Guide to Anime & Manga

History and importance of anime and manga

Breakdowns of how anime and manga are made

Recommendations of popular series and films to enjoy

Pro-tips on how to create your own anime and manga and to be involved in cosplay communities

Whether they're watching anime on Netflix and Crunchyroll or bringing home stacks of manga from the library or bookstore, there is no denying that young fans need a guidebook to help them navigate this geeky space. Written by anime and manga fans, writers, and reviewers Samuel Sattin and Patrick Macias,includes chapters on:is packed with eye-catching two-color illustrations, fascinating facts, inspiring interviews, a glossary, and more to help young fans navigate and contribute to the growing anime and manga space.