The Killer You Know
What if your childhood friend turned out to be a serial killer? After fifteen years apart, a group of friends discover that one of them might be resurrecting a game from their past. This time with deadly consequences.
When will joked about becoming a serial killer, his friends laughed it off.
But Adeline couldn’t help feeling there was something darker lurking beneath his words.
Eighteen years later, Adeline returns to her hometown for a reunion of the old gang – except Will doesn’t show up. Reminiscing about old times, they look up details of his supposed murder spree. The mood soon changes when they discover two recent deaths that match his story.
As the group attempts to track down Will, they realize that he is playing a sinister game that harks back to one they played as kids. Only this time, there are lives at stake . . . .
A gripping debut psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end – perfect for fans of Ruth Ware and Alex Marwood.
Edition: Digital original
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An original and gripping thriller combined with an evocative coming of age story that will be achingly familiar."—Laura Marshall, author of Friend Request
"A compelling, unpredictable thriller that conveys the changing nature of long-lasting friendships beautifully. How well do we know even our closest of friends? Highly recommended."—Elisabeth Carpenter, author of 99 Red Balloons
"A gripping, compelling read with a brilliant premise and a wonderfully twisting storyline. An incredible debut."—T. M. Logan, author of Lies
"A thrilling read and an exceptional debut novel."—Rachel Edwards, author of Darling
"Compelling, creepy, and brilliantly executed . . . an original new voice in the thriller world."—Phoebe Morgan, author of The Doll House
"A twisty, clever exploration of claustrophobic childhood friendships and the darkness they can lead to."—Dervla McTiernan, author of The Ruin
"Arresting . . . . offers sharp insights into group dynamics and peer manipulation. Masters is a writer to watch."—Publishers Weekly