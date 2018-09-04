The Killer You Know

What if your childhood friend turned out to be a serial killer? After fifteen years apart, a group of friends discover that one of them might be resurrecting a game from their past. This time with deadly consequences.





When will joked about becoming a serial killer, his friends laughed it off.





But Adeline couldn’t help feeling there was something darker lurking beneath his words.





Eighteen years later, Adeline returns to her hometown for a reunion of the old gang – except Will doesn’t show up. Reminiscing about old times, they look up details of his supposed murder spree. The mood soon changes when they discover two recent deaths that match his story.





As the group attempts to track down Will, they realize that he is playing a sinister game that harks back to one they played as kids. Only this time, there are lives at stake . . . .





A gripping debut psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end – perfect for fans of Ruth Ware and Alex Marwood.