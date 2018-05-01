Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
S. R. Masters
S. R. Masters grew up around Birmingham, and spent his teen years reading, playing in bands and wandering through fields with friends. After studying Philosophy at Cambridge, he worked in public health for the NHS, specializing in health behavior. He currently lives in Oxford with his wife and son.
By the Author
The Killer You Know
What if your childhood friend turned out to be a serial killer? After fifteen years apart, a group of friends discover that one of them…