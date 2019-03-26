Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Drew Pendous Travels to Ancient Egypt

Drew Pendous Travels to Ancient Egypt

Stupendous Drew Pendous’ next adventure takes him to ancient Egypt, where he must stop Ray Blank from erasing history! Based on the popular YouTube series COOL SCHOOL.

On a field trip to the art museum, the Cool Schoolers notice that the nose is missing from the Sphinx! Drew Pendous uses his Mighty Pen Ultimate to sketch a time machine, and he and Ella travel back to ancient Egypt to investigate. Drew’s evil twin Ray Blank has rewritten history by erasing the nose! It’s up to Drew and Ella to stop Ray and set the timeline straight.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: April 9th 2019

Price: $9.98

ISBN-13: 9781549152832

Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

