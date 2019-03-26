Drew Pendous and the Camp Color War





Drew Pendous, Nikki, Ms. Booksy, Crafty Carol, and the rest of the Cool School crew are excited for Camp Cool School! They’ll be facing Cruel School in the Color War-and Ray Blank and his Cruel School friends won’t play fair. When it comes time to arm wrestle, Crabby Carol snips at Crafty Carol with her claws, and Trikki districts Nikki by asking about the history of arm wrestling. Then Grace Cale arrives and tries to steal all the color in the Color War! Can Drew and his Cool School friends work together with Ray and the other Cruel Schoolers to defeat her?