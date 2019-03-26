Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rob Kurtz
Driver Studios is a youth and family entertainment company that creates original content for kids, including the Cool School series on YouTube. Cool School and Drew Pendous were created by writer/producer Rob Kurtz. Rob has written and/or produced over 100 hours of prime-time television, including Boy Meets World and Grace Under Fire, as well as the Fox animated film Everyone’s Hero (2006). Rob previously served as the creative director for the Children’s Publishing Group, Worthwhile Books. At Driver Studios, Rob has overseen creative content for Nickelodeon, Mattel, American Girl, DreamWorks, and Fox Family Films. Rob Kurtz lives in the New York City area.Read More
By the Author
Drew Pendous and the Camp Color War
Meet Drew Pendous and his Mighty Pen Ultimate! In this first audiobook of this new series based on the popularYouTube series Cool School, Drew must…
Drew Pendous Travels to Ancient Egypt
Stupendous Drew Pendous' next adventure takes him to ancient Egypt, where he must stop Ray Blank from erasing history! Based on the popular YouTube series…