Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Annex
“An exciting twist on a hostile-alien-takeover drama…exhilarating.”–Washington Post
“An energetic, nonstop adventure.”–Chicago Tribune
Independence Day meets Lord of the Flies in this “thrilling and imaginative” debut about two young outsiders forced to fight off alien invaders in a post-apocalyptic city. (Fonda Lee)
When the aliens invade, all seems lost. The world as they know it is destroyed. Their friends are kidnapped. Their families are changed.
But with no adults left to run things, young trans-girl Violet and her new friend Bo realize that they are free. Free to do whatever they want. Free to be whoever they want to be.
Except the invaders won’t leave them alone for long…
Except the invaders won’t leave them alone for long…
This “warm, thrilling adventure about what happens after the end of the world” is for fans of Paolo Bacigalupi and Ann Leckie. (Cherie Priest)
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An exciting twist on a hostile-alien-takeover drama...exhilarating."—Washington Post
"Rich Larson has an amazing knack for capturing the lonesomeness of growing up, and how much random cruelty and steadfast companionship there is in childhood. Not to mention, just how alien and scary families can be."—Charlie Jane Anders, author of All the Birds in the Sky
"Annex's combination of a likable and diverse cast of characters with breakneck, engaging action-all against the background of an evocative and sinister world-make it an accomplished and impressive debut."—Booklist
"An energetic, nonstop adventure."—Chicago Tribune
"Annex is a ferocious sci-fi fairy tale--a warm, thrilling adventure about what happens after the end of the world. Both epic and intimate in equal measure, this one's a joy and a blast, from beginning to end."—Cherie Priest, author of Boneshaker and I Am Princess X
"Wunderkind Rich Larson's Annex gives us nonstop action set pieces as breathtakingly clever as they are relentless and a vivid, compelling cast. Sequels now, please!"—Mike Allen, author of Unseaming
"Rich Larson presents a uniquely compelling apocalypse--equal parts frightening and touching."—Alex White, author of A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe
"A thrilling and imaginative entry into the alien invasion genre with two fierce and desperate young protagonists you won't be able to stop rooting for."—Fonda Lee, Nebula-nominated author of Jade City
"Larson's breakneck pace end up making [Annex] exhilarating, and well worth waiting for the next volume."—Locus
"Deftly plotted and packing a few interesting twists, Annex delivers."—Kirkus
"An insightful and piercing...science fiction thriller."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy blog