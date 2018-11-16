



Yorick never wanted to see his homeworld again. Thirty years later, he finds himself sent back to the icy mining colony as a company man–and he can’t leave this frozen rock in the dust until he neutralizes the threat. A vicious, long-forgotten machine has newly thawed from the ice, and it seems to have a mind of its own.





But as Yorick plumbs the depths of of the mines and his own past, he finds a tangled conspiracy that’s much more than he bargained for–and its source is closer to home than he ever could have guessed.