Rich Larson

Rich Larson was born in Galmi, Niger, has studied in Rhode Island and worked in the south of Spain, and now lives in Ottawa, Canada. His work appears in numerous Year’s Best anthologies, as well as his debut collection Tomorrow Factory, and has been translated into Chinese, Vietnamese, Polish, French, Czech and Italian. Besides writing, he enjoys travelling, learning languages, playing soccer, watching basketball, shooting pool, and dancing kizomba.


The Violet Wars