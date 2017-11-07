Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rich Larson
Rich Larson was born in Galmi, Niger, has studied in Rhode Island and worked in the south of Spain, and now lives in Ottawa, Canada. His work appears in numerous Year’s Best anthologies, as well as his debut collection Tomorrow Factory, and has been translated into Chinese, Vietnamese, Polish, French, Czech and Italian. Besides writing, he enjoys travelling, learning languages, playing soccer, watching basketball, shooting pool, and dancing kizomba.Read More
By the Author
Cypher
The gripping sequel to Rich Larson's beautiful and gut-wrenching debut Annex about two outsiders surviving, fighting back, and finding family at the end of the…
Annex
"An exciting twist on a hostile-alien-takeover drama...exhilarating."--Washington Post"An energetic, nonstop adventure."--Chicago TribuneIndependence Day meets Lord of the Flies in this "thrilling and imaginative" debut about…