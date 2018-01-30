Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Popped Star
When Gabby Gomez chews gum (even sugar-free!), something gumazing happens. She turns into Gum Girl!
Our super-stretchy superhero is ready for action! But Gabby still hasn’t revealed her secret identity to her parents, her tooth is aching, and a new superhero has just twirled into town? Ninja-Rina!
No crime is tutu big for Ninja-Rina! But Gabby is not so sure. Is this town big enough for two superheroes?
