Popped Star

by

When Gabby Gomez chews gum (even sugar-free!), something gumazing happens. She turns into Gum Girl!

Our super-stretchy superhero is ready for action! But Gabby still hasn’t revealed her secret identity to her parents, her tooth is aching, and a new superhero has just twirled into town? Ninja-Rina!

No crime is tutu big for Ninja-Rina! But Gabby is not so sure. Is this town big enough for two superheroes?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $14.99 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781423161189

What's Inside

A Gum Girl Novel