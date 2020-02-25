Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Chews Your Destiny
Gabby Gomez loves to chew bubble gum even though her mother has warned her against it. It’s not like she will turn into gum…except, that’s exactly what happens! With her new, stretch-tastic powers Gabby can help save the day, but she will have to keep her gummy alter-ego a secret from her mother or else she’ll find herself in a really sticky situation.
