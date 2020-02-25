Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Chews Your Destiny

by

Gabby Gomez loves to chew bubble gum even though her mother has warned her against it. It’s not like she will turn into gum…except, that’s exactly what happens! With her new, stretch-tastic powers Gabby can help save the day, but she will have to keep her gummy alter-ego a secret from her mother or else she’ll find herself in a really sticky situation.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: September 24th 2013

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781423193906

What's Inside

A Gum Girl Novel