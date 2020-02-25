Zhara, the First. Elysia, her clone. On the surface, they are identical. But looks can be deceiving. When Zhara plays, she plays to win. She thought she had escaped the horrors of Doctor Lusardi’s cloning compound. But the nightmare is just beginning. Elysia has taken everything from Zhara???a softer, prettier version of herself and an inescapable reminder of all she’s failed at in her life. Now the man Zhara loves has replaced her with Elysia. Zhara will get her clone out of the way, no matter the cost. Elysia has finally learned the truth: she has a soul. Her First is alive. She knows it hurts Zhara to see her with Alexander, but she can’t give him up. The genetically-perfected Aquine has chosen as her as his life mate, and their days together are limited. Elysia can’t remain in the Rave Caves off the shores of Denesme forever. Revolution is brewing on the island paradise. Hundreds of soulless clones remain imprisoned like Elysia once was, slaves to the whims of their owners???wealthy human inhabitants of the island. As a group of clones and humans, led by Alexander, plot an insurrection that will turn Denesme’s world upside down, Elysia knows her place is fighting by his side. Terrible sacrifices must be made to defeat Denesme’s twisted regime. But even the greatest losses cannot prepare Elysia for the ticking time bomb built into her own programming…