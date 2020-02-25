Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Beta

Beta

by

Elysia was born without a soul, her only purpose to serve the wealthy inhabitants of Io, an island paradise. But sensations are clouding her mind…anger…loneliness???love. Before long, Elysia learns that she is a Defect. And If any human on the island discovers the truth, it will cost her her life.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: October 16th 2012

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781423173359

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

A Beta Novel