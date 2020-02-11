Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel Cohn
Rachel Cohn is the New York Times best-selling author of several young adult novels, including Gingerbread, Shrimp, Cupcake, and, with David Levithan, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares. Visit Rachel online at rachelcohn.com or on Twitter @rachelcohn.
