Rachel Cohn

Rachel Cohn is the New York Times best-selling author of several young adult novels, including Gingerbread, Shrimp, Cupcake, and, with David Levithan, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares. Visit Rachel online at rachelcohn.com or on Twitter @rachelcohn.
