Storey's Guide to Raising Sheep, 5th Edition
Storey's Guide to Raising Sheep, 5th Edition

Breeding, Care, Facilities

by Paula Simmons

by Carol Ekarius

Jun 25, 2019

368 Pages

9781612129815

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Storey’s Guide to Raising Sheep is the best-selling, most trusted reference for farmers and backyard homesteaders with any size flock. The fifth edition is now updated with full-color illustrations and photographs throughout, including a gallery of the best breed choices for both meat and fiber. With their small size and gentle dispositions, sheep are one of the easier livestock species to raise and offer varied marketing opportunities, including meat, wool, and milk. Detailed instructions and graphics lead readers through every essential procedure, including shearing, building a lambing shed, breeding and lambing, butchering, and marketing.

"Through the years, Storey’s Guide to Raising Sheep has been our ‘bible’ at Wing A Prayer Farm. We’ve kept it on hand — dog-eared, margin-noted pages and all — in the barn, in the house, and on our list of recommended reading for beginner shepherds. We encourage sheep raisers, from first-time hobby farmers to seasoned, wizened flock-keepers, to keep their own copy for reference on their tending journey." — Tamara White, Wing A Prayer Farm
 
