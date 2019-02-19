Uh-Oh, Bunny
by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Claire Keay

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916503

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $10.49

ON SALE: March 7th 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 16

Board book
Bunny has been a little careless: drawing on the walls, knocking over Mama’s plant, and tearing the pages of a book. Uh-oh, Bunny! Afterwards, he feels a little sad and scared when Mama asks who made the mess, but soon Bunny learns that it’s always best to tell the truth. This sweet story and charming art are the perfect introduction to an important lesson for little ones about choosing to do what’s right.

