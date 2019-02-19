Bunny has been a little careless: drawing on the walls, knocking over Mama’s plant, and tearing the pages of a book. Uh-oh, Bunny! Afterwards, he feels a little sad and scared when Mama asks who made the mess, but soon Bunny learns that it’s always best to tell the truth. This sweet story and charming art are the perfect introduction to an important lesson for little ones about choosing to do what’s right.