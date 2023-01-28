Free shipping on orders $35+
Corn
140 Recipes: Roasted, Creamed, Simmered & More
The texture, wholesome goodness, and flavor of corn make it a remarkably versatile grain, complementing everything from frittatas to Posole, souffles to Shepherd's Pie. In Corn, author Olwen Woodier celebrates this downhome, delicious, all-purpose comfort food through 140 easy-to-prepare recipes. There are Corn Starters: Tortilla Pizza, Blue Blazes Hush Puppies; Corn Soups: Tortilla Soup, Lobster and Corn Chowder; Corn Salads: Black Bean, Corn and Tomato Salad, Corn Pasta Salad with Roasted Garlic Dressing; Corn in the Main: Salmon with Corn Pancakes, Corn-Tortilla Crusted Fish, Corn and Cheese Tamales; and Corn Breads: Bacon-Scallion Muffins, Skillet Corn Bread.
Woodier also includes a complete history of corn, a cook's primer on corn varieties, corn nutritional information, and special grower and chef profiles.
“This book is a wonderful indulgence for corn lovers.” – Country Almanac
“… Woodier once again explores a simple subject with sophistication and imagination…” – Publisher Weekly
“Award-winning cookbook author Olwen Woodier tells you everything you need to know about corn – how to buy, prepare, and store it…” – BostonHearld.com
“Author Woodier encourages people to think out of the box and off the cob.” – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel