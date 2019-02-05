Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rotten Movies We Love
Cult Classics, Underrated Gems, and Films So Bad They're Good
Hook. Wet Hot American Summer. Valley of the Dolls. There are some movies that defy traditional critical assessment — films that are panned by reviewers, but that go on to become beloved classics and cult phenoms anyway.Read More
Ever been crushed to learn your favorite movie — or a new one you’re dying to see — has been given the big green splat from Rotten Tomatoes’ infamous Tomatometer? The site’s editors stand by their critics and scores, but they also feel your pain: Fresh films shouldn’t get all the glory! In Rotten Movies We Love, the RT team celebrates 101 Rotten movies that can’t be missed, including:
- Box office behemoths that bombed with critics: Space Jam, Maleficent, Bad Boys
- Sci-fi treasures so bad they’re awesome: Cherry 2000, Zardoz, Masters of the Universe
- Rare Rottens from Fresh directors: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Marie Antoinette, Legend, Willow
- Deeply beloved cult classics: The Last Dragon, Empire Records, The Craft, MacGruber
- Underrated gems ahead of their time: The Strangers, Event Horizon, Practical Magic, The Cable Guy
- Sequels worth a second look: Home Alone 2, Rocky IV, Jurassic Park III, Return to Oz
