Rotten Movies We Love

Box office behemoths that bombed with critics: Space Jam, Maleficent, Bad Boys

Sci-fi treasures so bad they’re awesome: Cherry 2000, Zardoz, Masters of the Universe

Rare Rottens from Fresh directors: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Marie Antoinette, Legend, Willow

Deeply beloved cult classics: The Last Dragon, Empire Records, The Craft, MacGruber

Underrated gems ahead of their time: The Strangers, Event Horizon, Practical Magic, The Cable Guy

Sequels worth a second look: Home Alone 2, Rocky IV, Jurassic Park III, Return to Oz

Ever been crushed to learn your favorite movie — or a new one you’re dying to see — has been given the big green splat from Rotten Tomatoes’ infamous Tomatometer? The site’s editors stand by their critics and scores, but they also feel your pain: Fresh films shouldn’t get all the glory! In, the RT team celebrates 101 Rotten movies that can’t be missed, including:Featuring 16 essays from some of the world’s most well-known film critics — Leonard Maltin, Terri White, Amy Nicholson, David Fear, K. Austin Collins, and more — and punctuated with black-and-white film stills and punchy graphics, it’s a fun romp through the quirkier corners of film history, sure to delight any cinephile or pop-culture fanatic.