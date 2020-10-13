Editors of Rotten Tomatoes
Rotten Tomatoes is the leading online aggregator of movie and TV show reviews from professional critics, making it the most comprehensive guide to what's "fresh"Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Rotten Tomatoes: The Ultimate Binge Guide
Discover (or revisit) 200+ of the best shows ever made.For the completist, The Ultimate Binge Guide will be a challenge: a bingeable bucket list of…
Rotten Tomatoes: Rotten Movies We Love
Hook. Wet Hot American Summer. Valley of the Dolls. There are some movies that defy traditional critical assessment -- films that are panned by reviewers,…