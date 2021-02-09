Rotten Tomatoes: The Ultimate Binge Guide
200 Groundbreaking Classics, Smart Comedies, and Seminal Dramas That Changed TV Forever
Discover (or revisit) 200+ of the best shows ever made.
For the completist, The Ultimate Binge Guide will be a challenge: a bingeable bucket list of all the shows you need to see before you die (or just to be super-informed at your next dinner party). For all readers, it will be a fascinating look at the evolution of TV.
The guide is broken down into several sections that speak to each series’ place in TV history, including:
- The Classics That Formed the Molds–Then Broke Them: The Jeffersons, All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Get Smart, Cheers, Golden Girls, Happy Days…
- Tony, Walt, Don, and the Antiheros: Oz, Mad Men, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, The Americans, Peaky Blinders, Ozark, The Shield, Boardwalk Empire, How To Get Away With Murder…
- Game-Changing Comedy:Insecure, Community, 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Fleabag, Black-ish, Party Down, Veep, Catastrophe, Fresh Off the Boat, Tim and Eric, Schitt’s Creek, Better Things, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Pen15, Freaks and Geeks, Broad City, Black Lady Sketch Show…
- Genre Gets Grown Up (Horror, Heroes, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy): Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Battlestar Galactica, The Expanse, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Star Trek, Watchmen, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Westworld, Doctor Who…
- Mysteries and Mindf–ks:Twin Peaks, Lost, Sense8, Mr. Robot, Broadchurch, The Leftovers, Fargo, Top of the Lake, Killing Eve,Wilfred, True Detective, Hannibal, Mindhunter…
- Reality TV and Docuseries That Captured the Zeitgeist:The Last Dance, Making A Murderer, Cheer, Tiger King, Planet Earth, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Wild Wild Country, Queer Eye, The Jinx, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown…
