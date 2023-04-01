Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

The Joy of Oysters
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Joy of Oysters

A Complete Guide to Sourcing, Shucking, Grilling, Broiling, and Frying

by Nils Bernstein

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jun 20, 2023

Page Count

200 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648293146

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Seafood

Description

This definitive oyster bible and cookbook from expert food writer Nils Bernstein delivers an array of tips, trivia, and history, plus approachable recipes that celebrate the delicious bivalve.  

Behold the oyster. Delicious, a little decadent, yet one of the healthiest things to eat, and now completely sustainable and easily available. And behold The Joy of Oysters, a smorgasbord of information, recipes, tips, stories, history, and everything else the oyster lover and the oyster curious could want to know.
 
Learn how to select the freshest, tastiest oysters. How to store, clean, shuck, and serve. And why we no longer avoid eating them in months without an r.
 
But best of all, celebrate the joy of eating and cooking with oysters, whether on the half shell—try one of seven sauces to enhance them—to techniques for broiling, frying, roasting, steaming, pickling, and poaching. Here’s a classic Oysters Rockefeller, an irresistible Oyster Po’Boy, a delicious Oyster Stew. Plus oyster preparations from around the world, including Japanese Oyster Rice, Irish Beef and Oyster Pie, a Filipino Oyster Kinilaw, and Korean Oyster Fritters. An oyster shooter too.
 
And finally, discover the facts behind the oyster’s reputation as an aphrodisiac. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“They’ve been feeding people forever, but oysters are still intimidating to home cooks. Let’s hope that ends here. The Joy of Oysters not only tells the story of oysters, it also shows you how to shop for them and—most important—gives you the tools and the confidence to use these beautiful bivalves in your own kitchen.”—Brad Leone, New York Times bestselling author and video host
“Inside the ruffled, rocklike armor of an oyster’s shell hide endless stories: of biology, of ecology, of history, of art, of flavor, of recipes, and so much more. This book is, miraculously, the same, packed with everything an oyster lover could ever want—or need—to know.”—Daniel Gritzer, culinary director, Serious Eats
“The Joy of Oysters is an anthem for the perfect oyster. Whether you’re eating your first oyster (hurry up already!) or are an oyster lover like me, Nils’s book will teach you all you need to know about the oyster, including all the delicious ways to eat them!”—Renee Erickson, chef and owner of the Walrus and the Carpenter
Read More Read Less