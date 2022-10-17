Free shipping on orders $35+
The Joy of Oysters
A Complete Guide to Sourcing, Shucking, Grilling, Broiling, and Frying
Description
This definitive oyster bible and cookbook from expert food writer Nils Bernstein delivers an array of tips, trivia, and history, plus approachable recipes that celebrate the delicious bivalve.
Behold the oyster. Delicious, a little decadent, yet one of the healthiest things to eat, and now completely sustainable and easily available. And behold The Joy of Oysters, a smorgasbord of information, recipes, tips, stories, history, and everything else the oyster lover and the oyster curious could want to know.
Learn how to select the freshest, tastiest oysters. How to store, clean, shuck, and serve. And why we no longer avoid eating them in months without an r.
But best of all, celebrate the joy of eating and cooking with oysters, whether on the half shell—try one of seven sauces to enhance them—to techniques for broiling, frying, roasting, steaming, pickling, and poaching. Here’s a classic Oysters Rockefeller, an irresistible Oyster Po’Boy, a delicious Oyster Stew. Plus oyster preparations from around the world, including Japanese Oyster Rice, Irish Beef and Oyster Pie, a Filipino Oyster Kinilaw, and Korean Oyster Fritters. An oyster shooter too.
And finally, discover the facts behind the oyster’s reputation as an aphrodisiac.
What's Inside
Praise
“They’ve been feeding people forever, but oysters are still intimidating to home cooks. Let’s hope that ends here. The Joy of Oysters not only tells the story of oysters, it also shows you how to shop for them and—most important—gives you the tools and the confidence to use these beautiful bivalves in your own kitchen.”—Brad Leone, New York Times bestselling author and video host
“Inside the ruffled, rocklike armor of an oyster’s shell hide endless stories: of biology, of ecology, of history, of art, of flavor, of recipes, and so much more. This book is, miraculously, the same, packed with everything an oyster lover could ever want—or need—to know.”—Daniel Gritzer, culinary director, Serious Eats
“The Joy of Oysters is an anthem for the perfect oyster. Whether you’re eating your first oyster (hurry up already!) or are an oyster lover like me, Nils’s book will teach you all you need to know about the oyster, including all the delicious ways to eat them!”—Renee Erickson, chef and owner of the Walrus and the Carpenter