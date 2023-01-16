Nils Bernstein is the food editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine and writes and develops recipes for such publications as Bon Appétit, Epicurious, GQ, New York Times, Cooking Light, and Men’s Journal. He traded an illustrious career in the music industry, running the publicity departments at independent record labels Sub Pop and Matador for a career in food, drink, and travel journalism. He is the coauthor of The Outdoor Kitchen by Eric Werner and Made in Mexico by Danny Mena. Bernstein splits his time between Mexico City, the Yucatan Peninsula, and New York City. Follow him on Instagram at @nilsbernstein