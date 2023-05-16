Fresh Fish

Menemsha Blues On the western end of Martha's Vineyard, in the village of Menemsha, you'll find Larsen's, a fish market started in 1969 by an offshore fisherman. It's the kind of place where you can get freshly shucked clams and oysters, and smoked bluefish when the blues are running. If you visit, you may want to stay until sunset — watching the sun set is a Vineyard tradition; some people bring chairs and wine (Menemsha is dry). You can eat on the beach or on the jetty, the kids catching crabs and fishing while you applaud the view, what with bluebloods by land and bluefish by sea.

Smoked Whitefish Pâté with Fresh Figs, Gorgonzola Dolce, and Local Honey Makes 20 hors d'oeuvres Although I don't think of the highly perishable fig as New England grown, there is a fresh fig cult in Connecticut, where people grow them in their yards, sometimes taking them into the garage for the coldest part of winter. If you can't find them at farmers' markets, they're usually available in grocery stores during the late summer and early fall. Ingredients 6 ounces softened cream cheese

ounces softened cream cheese 2 tablespoons lemon juice

tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

tablespoons chopped fresh chives 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots

tablespoon finely chopped shallots Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ⁄ 2 pound smoked whitefish (or smoked salmon), skin removed, fish chopped

pound smoked whitefish (or smoked salmon), skin removed, fish chopped 10 small fresh figs, halved

small fresh figs, halved 2–4 ounces Gorgonzola dolce

ounces Gorgonzola dolce 1 tablespoon local honey Instructions 1. To make the pâté, combine the cream cheese, lemon juice, chives, shallots, and salt and pepper to taste in a bowl and beat until smooth. Add the fish, and stir to combine. Covered and refrigerated, the pâté will last 4 to 5 days. Bring it to room temperature before serving. 2. To assemble the appetizers, place the fig halves skin-side down on a platter. Top each with a tablespoon of pâté, then a teaspoon of Gorgonzola, and a drizzle of honey on top.

"When your draft exceeds the water's depth you are most assuredly aground."

—Lindsay's Maritime Law

Panko-Crusted Skillet-Cooked Haddock with Red Beans and Rice Serves 4 A member of the cod family, haddock is open for fishing year-round, though it is typically caught from May to November in Massachusetts, just like its pollock and cod cousins. Red Beans 1 tablespoon olive oil

tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon minced garlic

tablespoon minced garlic 1 ⁄ 2 small yellow onion, diced

small yellow onion, diced 2 (15.5-ounce) cans red beans

(15.5-ounce) cans red beans 1 ⁄ 2 cup white wine or water

cup white wine or water 1 tablespoon tomato paste

tablespoon tomato paste 2 teaspoons oregano

teaspoons oregano Salt and freshly ground black pepper Haddock 3 ⁄ 4 cup panko breadcrumbs

cup panko breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 2 teaspoons olive oil plus more for skillet

teaspoons olive oil plus more for skillet 2 teaspoons melted butter

teaspoons melted butter 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon Martha's Vineyard or other sea salt

teaspoon Martha's Vineyard or other sea salt 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon smoked paprika

teaspoon smoked paprika 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 4 haddock fillets, approximately 1 ⁄ 2 pound each

haddock fillets, approximately pound each Lemon wedges

Hot rice, for serving Instructions 1. To make the beans: Heat the olive oil over medium-low heat in a large skillet. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until soft, about 10 minutes. Add the beans, wine, tomato paste, and oregano, stirring to combine. Lower the heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes while you start the fish. 2. To prepare the fish: Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). In a dry cast-iron skillet, spread the breadcrumbs in a single layer and bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Place the crumbs in a wide, shallow bowl and toss with the parsley, oil, butter, salt, paprika, and pepper. Brush the skillet with oil. Press both sides of each fillet into the crumbs, and then lay the fish flat in the skillet. Press any remaining crumbs on top of the haddock. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until the fish flakes when lifted with a fork. Serve on a plate with lemon wedges.' 3. Stir the beans one last time, season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve with rice and the fish.

No-Flip Flounder with White Bean Ragout and Spinach Salad Serves 4 Halibut is the largest of the "flat fish," or flounder, family, reaching upward of 400 pounds. Everyone's probably had the experience of flipping fillets that broke apart into a mess. If you don't want to flip out, pan-fry on one side to crisp the skin and then finish the cooking in the oven. Fillets under an inch thick get the best results, but this technique also works with thicker cuts of halibut or cod. The ragout and salad fill out an otherwise singular presentation. Bean Ragout 2 cups dried Great Northern beans

cups dried Great Northern beans 2 quarts cold water

quarts cold water 1 bay leaf

bay leaf 1 sprig thyme

sprig thyme 3 garlic cloves

garlic cloves Salt and freshly ground black pepper Spinach Salad 1 ⁄ 4 cup pine nuts

cup pine nuts 8 slices bacon, diced

slices bacon, diced 1 ⁄ 2 cup olive oil

cup olive oil 2 medium shallots, sliced in rings

medium shallots, sliced in rings 1 ⁄ 4 cup balsamic vinegar

cup balsamic vinegar 8 ounces baby spinach, washed and dried

ounces baby spinach, washed and dried Salt and freshly ground black pepper Fish 4 (6-ounce) halibut fillets, with skin

(6-ounce) halibut fillets, with skin Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons neutral oil (sunflower or vegetable) for pan-roasting

tablespoons neutral oil (sunflower or vegetable) for pan-roasting Sea salt Instructions 1. Rinse the beans in a colander and place in a large bowl. Cover with 2 inches of cold water and soak 12 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Drain and rinse well. 2. To prepare the bean ragout: Place the soaked beans in a large pot, cover with 2 quarts cold water, and add the bay leaf, thyme, and garlic. Bring to a slow boil over medium heat; boil for 5 minutes, and then reduce the heat to low and simmer until the beans are tender, usually 1 to 1 1⁄ 2 hours. 3. Transfer half of the beans and the remaining cooking liquid to a blender. Remove the stopper from the lid to let steam escape, and place a dishtowel over the top to prevent a hot mess. Return the purée to the pot and mix with the whole beans. Season with salt and pepper to taste and keep warm. 4. To prepare the spinach salad: Toast the pine nuts in a small, dry skillet over medium heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same skillet, cook the bacon in olive oil over medium heat until thoroughly cooked, about 4 minutes. Add the shallots and sauté until crisp, about 1 minute. Watch carefully, and do not allow the shallots to brown. Remove the bacon and shallots with a slotted spoon and reserve separately from the pine nuts. When the oil has cooled for 2 minutes, whisk in the vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste and keep warm. Wash and dry the spinach, and set aside to keep cool. 5. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). 6. Remove any small bones from the halibut fillets and pat the fish dry. Season with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large, oven-safe skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until hot and almost smoking. Place the fish, skin-side down, in the pan. Direct the fish away from you in the oil to prevent oil splashes. Do not let the fillets touch or overcrowd the pan. Sear for 3 minutes without disturbing. 7. Place the skillet in the oven on the top rack for about 7 minutes to finish cooking. If your fillets are thick, they might need an extra minute in the oven. Remove the skillet from the oven and allow it to sit for a few minutes. The fish will continue to gently cook. It is done when it is opaque and has an internal temperature of 145°F (63°C). 8. Toss the spinach in a bowl with the pine nuts and 2 to 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Spoon the beans onto the middle of each plate and, using a thin fish spatula, gently place the halibut, skin-side down, on the plated beans. Top each serving with spinach and drizzle more warm dressing over all. Garnish with the reserved shallot rings and bacon pieces. Finish with a light sprinkling of sea salt.

Baked Haddock Fillets with Horseradish-Chive Potato Mash Serves 4 This is a simple preparation, good year-round, but especially in deep winter when it's too cold to go out on the deck and fire up the grill. You could substitute any firm white fish such as cod, halibut, sole, or grouper. Ingredients 4 haddock fillets, approximately 1 ⁄ 2 pound each

haddock fillets, approximately pound each Juice of 1 ⁄ 2 lime

lime 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

tablespoon mayonnaise 1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon fresh minced garlic

teaspoon fresh minced garlic 1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon salt

teaspoon salt Freshly ground black pepper

1 ⁄ 2 cup fresh breadcrumbs

cup fresh breadcrumbs 1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons butter, melted Horseradish-Chive Potato Mash 1 1 ⁄ 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 ⁄ 3 cup sour cream

cup sour cream 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

tablespoon prepared horseradish 2 teaspoons chopped chives

teaspoons chopped chives 1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). 2. Place the fish fillets flat in a buttered baking dish. Whisk the lime juice, mayonnaise, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl and brush the mixture over the fish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, then drizzle with butter. Bake until the fish flakes when tested with a fork, about 20 minutes. 3. To make the potatoes: Put the potatoes in a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, return to the pot, and add the oil, sour cream, horseradish, chives, and salt. Mash until smooth.

"I had awakened at five and decided to fish for a few hours. I rowed the dinghy out to the boat on that lovely foggy morning and then headed around my side of Martha's Vineyard into the heavy waters of West Chop. Up towards Lake Tashmoo I found the quiet rip where the flounders had been running, put out two lines, and made myself some coffee. I am always child-happy when I am alone in a boat."

— Lillian Hellman